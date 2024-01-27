Washington State House Passes Bill to Phase Out Natural Gas Lines

Washington's state House has passed House Bill 1589, a measure designed to phase out natural gas lines in most new constructions, directly influencing major gas companies such as Puget Sound Energy (PSE). The bill, if enacted, will have an immediate effect, applying retrospectively to gas line permits not acquired before June 30, 2023.

Bill Provisions and Proposed Modifications

The original bill mandates that PSE will not be obligated to continue providing natural gas service to existing customers, a requirement that is currently stipulated by state law. However, the bill is undergoing alterations in the state Senate. A different version proposed by Democratic Sen. Joe Nguyen eliminates the ban on new construction gas lines and PSE's obligation to offer gas upon request. Instead, the Senate version introduces new regulations that could impact PSE's business operations more than consumers, thereby allowing the company to strategize for a greener future.

PSE's Decarbonization Journey

PSE is already progressing towards decarbonization, partaking in conservation efforts, studies, pilot programs, and utilizing alternative fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. This transformation is a part of a wider state initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with ambitious goals set by the Clean Energy Transformation Act of 2019 and the Climate Commitment Act of 2021, both mandating carbon neutrality by 2050. Despite the legislative alterations, PSE plans to persist in fulfilling customer energy needs while thoughtfully transitioning to a decarbonized system.

Critics and Legal Challenges

However, critics argue that the state's decarbonization timeline is unrealistic, as demonstrated by a recent energy demand surge during a cold snap, where natural gas was the primary energy source. The Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) along with other stakeholders, is legally challenging some of the state's new building codes, which already incorporate similar natural gas restrictions as those in House Bill 1589. The state Senate is set to conduct a hearing on the revised bill, and if it passes, a negotiation process will ensue to reconcile the House and Senate versions.