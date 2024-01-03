en English
Energy

Vancouver Harnesses Sewerage Heat in Revolutionary Approach to Heating

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
In a groundbreaking initiative, Vancouver is transforming urban heating by harnessing heat from its sewerage system, a move that could significantly reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. This method involves capturing heat from warm sewage—maintaining a consistent temperature of about 20C (68F)—before it reaches the treatment plant. Heat pumps are employed to cool down this sewage and concentrate the heat, producing scalding hot water that can reach temperatures up to 80C (176F).

Efficiency and Reliability of Sewage Heat Recovery

Derek Pope, an expert in the field, explains that these heat recovery systems operate with an astounding efficiency of over 300%. This means they produce three units of thermal energy for every single unit of electricity consumed. The consistency of the sewage temperature ensures the heat pumps remain effective even in cold weather, thereby providing a reliable source of renewable energy.

Impact on City’s Carbon Footprint

Given that buildings in Vancouver are responsible for more than 50% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, predominantly due to the combustion of natural gas for heating and hot water production, this technology could have a profound impact. It is especially beneficial in densely populated areas, where the need for heating is high and the impact on the environment is substantial.

Global Implications of Energy Efficiency

Semida Silveira, a professor at Cornell University, argues that harnessing sewage heat represents a significant missed opportunity on a global scale. She maintains that energy inefficiency is a dominant concern worldwide, and that improving energy efficiency could meet half of the carbon reduction targets in the US. The International Energy Agency also champions energy efficiency as ‘the first fuel,’ viewing it as a straightforward and cost-effective measure to reduce energy demand and bolster energy security. Supporting these claims, a 2023 report by Danfoss, a global engineering firm, asserts that excess heat—the largest untapped energy source in the world—could sufficiently heat almost the entire EU region if effectively utilized.

Energy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

