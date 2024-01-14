en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Unlocking Energy Savings: The Key Lies in Your Appliances

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Unlocking Energy Savings: The Key Lies in Your Appliances

Energy experts at Utility Bidder have underscored the potential for significant savings on energy bills through strategic use of household appliances such as tumble dryers, dishwashers, and washing machines. According to their analysis, an average tumble dryer, consuming 4.5 kWh per cycle, can amount to approximately 52.25 kWh monthly. By reducing the use of these appliances, or leveraging energy-saving modes, households can conserve energy and manage their utility bills more effectively.

Energy Conservation Through Household Habits

The strategic use of household appliances is just one aspect of a wider, practical approach to energy conservation. From the replacement of conventional bulbs with LED lights, and the adoption of smart thermostats for optimized heating and cooling, to sealing drafts around windows and doors, these tactics can contribute to substantial energy savings. Embracing energy-efficient appliances, using power strips to prevent phantom energy consumption, and maintaining water heaters at warm settings are additional strategies that can help in reducing utility bills.

Maximizing Efficiency Through Appliance Maintenance

Maintaining and cleaning household appliances can also lead to energy savings. Some estimates suggest that homeowners could save up to £800 per year by properly cleaning and maintaining key appliances. Essential appliances such as radiators, dehumidifiers, fridges, freezers, windows, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and air fryers, when kept clean and efficient, can significantly reduce energy consumption.

The Role of Energy-Efficient Technologies

The advent of energy-efficient technologies in home appliances, signaled by certifications like the ENERGY STAR label, has introduced new ways to conserve energy. Modern appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooktops, ovens, and air conditioning/heating units, are now equipped with technologies that maximize efficiency. The adoption of such appliances not only brings about energy conservation, but also long-term financial and environmental benefits. With proper maintenance, these appliances can serve as a powerful tool in the drive towards sustainable energy use.

0
Energy
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
8 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, embarks on a pivotal two-day visit to Iran today. The visit, shrouded in anticipation, is expected to deliberate on several key areas of mutual interest between India and Iran, ranging from trade and energy cooperation to regional security and connectivity projects. Anticipated Discussions The specifics of the visit’s
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
3 hours ago
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Colorado Aids Citizens Amid Rising Gas Rates with Free Energy-Saving Programs
3 hours ago
Colorado Aids Citizens Amid Rising Gas Rates with Free Energy-Saving Programs
Scotland's Health Secretary Accused of Betraying Grangemouth Refinery Workers
24 mins ago
Scotland's Health Secretary Accused of Betraying Grangemouth Refinery Workers
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
27 mins ago
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
1 hour ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
Latest Headlines
World News
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
8 seconds
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
14 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational
20 seconds
Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
5 mins
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
5 mins
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
5 mins
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
5 mins
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
5 mins
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
5 mins
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
33 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
49 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app