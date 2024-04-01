UK Energy Crisis Escalates: 4 Million Broken Smart Meters and Forced Rationing

Welcome to Britain, where our ancient Victorian infrastructure creaks and leaks. Unfortunately, so does the shiny new stuff, too. Last week, the Government admitted that far more energy smart meters were broken than it had previously thought. There's a lot of guesswork involved, but the meter counters now estimate there around 4 million broken devices, rather than 3 million. The cost of the programme has sailed past £13bn, with you and I paying the bill.

Forced Energy Rationing: A New Concern

Now consumers have something else to fear – and it's not the remote robo-disconnections. It's worse than that: it's forced energy rationing. As energy analyst Kathryn Porter explained here last week: "Electricity system operator (ESO) and the regulator suggest that people can delay cooking meals, doing laundry or having baths, ignoring the reality that demand reduction is generally required at dinner time." But while meters are emerging as the instrument of rationing, they are not the cause.

The Positive Aspects of Smart Meters

In fact, two key features of smart meters should not be controversial at all. Firstly, remote billing, when done reliably, is something we should all welcome. Residents in block of flats with a shared meter cupboard know that visits are an almost daily irritation – different companies make repeat visits because they can't get access to the meter cupboard. Manual meter reading is an anomaly in a supposedly 21st digital economy, and makes as much sense as Amazon delivering parcels by horse and cart. Nobody really objects to that part.

We should also welcome the second big feature, which is the requirement for time based bill settlement. The Smets 2 specification requires meters to be able to take readings every half hour, creating 48 tariff slots every day. This has positive supply side consequences that can ripple through to benefits for consumers. As one industry insider explains: "There are hordes of semi-idle staff at the likes of the big six [energy] companies weighing down on consumers bills. Enabling half hourly settlement erodes a big chunk of the heavyweights' advantage." Once consumption can be mapped rapidly to wholesale trading, the smaller retailers should benefit. In other words, time-based billing exposes waste, and encourages innovation.

The Controversy of Surge Pricing

The really controversial part of smart meters, described by Porter, is charging you more when you most need it. By studying Uber, a pioneer of surge pricing, we get a big clue where the problem really lies. Uber can't require that its casual workforce clock-in to work – but it can incentivise them to. When Uber introduces surge pricing, it does so to increase capacity, and make more cars appear where they are most needed. Rates go up for drivers, and so those already on the road shift over from one location to another, to try and capture demand. Some even switch off the TV and jump in the car.

On the other hand, the surge pricing envisaged for energy consumers is a one-sided conversation – it's all stick and no carrot. Consumers are being clobbered for one very simple reason that we don't have enough energy. In 2007, the EU announced its energy strategy, devised by a former teacher and Latvian Communist Party member called Andris Piebalgs. He set a target of