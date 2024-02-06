UCLA Researchers Uncover Complex Chemistry of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Researchers at UCLA have made a breakthrough in understanding the complex chemistry of lithium-sulfur batteries, a development that could herald a revolution in energy storage. Led by chemists Xiangfeng Duan and Philippe Sautet, the research team has successfully mapped the intricate reaction network within these batteries, a finding that could significantly improve their efficiency and lifespan. This research, published in Nature, represents a major step towards harnessing the potential of lithium-sulfur batteries, which can store five to 10 times more energy than conventional lithium-ion counterparts.

Unravelling the Complexities of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Lithium-sulfur batteries leverage sulfur, a cheap and abundantly available cathode material, as opposed to the expensive cobalt oxide used in traditional batteries. However, the chemical reactions within these batteries, particularly the sulfur reduction reaction, are complex and have been poorly understood until now. The UCLA team's research has revealed the reaction to involve a network of 16 electrons converting sulfur into lithium sulfide, with many branching paths and intermediate products known as lithium polysulfides.

The Challenge of Polysulfide Shuttling

A notable challenge in lithium-sulfur battery chemistry is the so-called 'shuttling effect.' This occurs when polysulfide intermediates migrate to the anode, leading to energy loss and a reduction in battery capacity. The new study has used a combination of theoretical calculations and experimental analysis to identify the dominant molecular pathway and the crucial role of catalysis in converting intermediates to the final discharge product.

Electrocatalysis: A Key to Improved Battery Performance

The researchers discovered that carbon-based electrodes, when doped with sulfur and nitrogen, can effectively facilitate this conversion and reduce the undesired polysulfide shuttling. This finding underlines the importance of tailored catalytic electrode materials in enhancing charging and discharging reactions, mitigating side reactions, and ultimately improving the battery's cycle life. By bridging the gap between battery technology and catalysis science, this interdisciplinary approach is set to pave the way for the development of faster and higher-capacity energy conversion devices. The research was supported by the Center for Synthetic Control Across Length-scales for Advancing Rechargeables, a part of the Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.