en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Turning Nuclear Waste into Energy: A Glimpse into the Future of Power Generation

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:32 pm EST
Turning Nuclear Waste into Energy: A Glimpse into the Future of Power Generation

In a world grappling with climate change and energy security, the potential of reusing spent nuclear fuel emerges as a critical solution. An astounding 90% of energy potential remains locked within nuclear fuel even after its initial five-year stint in a reactor. This untapped energy source not only offers a way to decrease the mounting piles of nuclear waste but also curtails reliance on uranium imports, especially from countries like Kazakhstan, a known ally of Russia.

Pioneering Nuclear Recycling

The concept of recycling nuclear fuel is far from novel. France has been generating approximately 10% of its nuclear electricity from MOX, a blend of depleted uranium and recovered plutonium. However, the application of this recycled fuel has been confined to a solitary use in conventional light-water reactors owing to the associated high costs. Fast reactors are viewed as a more suitable technology for employing recycled fuel, even though previous attempts to develop them have proven financially challenging.

Innovative Reactor Designs

Companies such as UK-based Newcleo and Denmark’s Copenhagen Atomics are spearheading the development of new reactor designs that aim to use recycled nuclear fuel efficiently and cost-effectively. These designs aim for a levelized cost of energy that competes with the prices guaranteed for newly constructed large nuclear plants, including the UK’s Hinkley Point C.

The Role of State Support and Wealthy Investors

The evolution of nuclear power and particularly innovative reactor technologies often hinge on state backing and the support of affluent individuals, such as Bill Gates. This is due to the steep capital costs and risks involved. While reusing spent nuclear fuel aligns with sustainability goals, it appears that, at least in the near term, it is likely to remain a niche within the larger nuclear industry.

0
Energy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Review: Cracking Codes, Immortal Pursuits, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Brazil's Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses 'Inevitable' Taiwan Reunification

By Salman Akhtar

Gas Pipeline Damaged in Kursk Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Safak Costu

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil ...
@Business · 5 hours
Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil ...
heart comment 0
Germany’s Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Germany's Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences
Biden’s Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Biden's Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices
Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress
Eni Commences Gas Inflow into Tango FLNG, a Major Step for Congo LNG Project

By Ebenezer Mensah

Eni Commences Gas Inflow into Tango FLNG, a Major Step for Congo LNG Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
2 mins
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
2 mins
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
3 mins
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
3 mins
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
3 mins
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
3 mins
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
4 mins
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
5 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
51 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app