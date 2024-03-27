Toxic River Water Near Congo Mines Raises Health Concerns

Scientists from Congo’s University of Lubumbashi, commissioned by UK-based corporate watchdog RAID and Congo’s African Resources Watch, conducted tests on water in four rivers near major copper and cobalt mines. The results revealed that the rivers were "hyper-acidic" or "very acidic," indicating toxicity that renders them unsuitable for hosting fish and poses risks to human and animal health.

Impact on Communities and Environment

The report, based on 19 months of research in 25 villages and towns near five major mines, highlights the detrimental impact of mining activities on local communities and the environment. It suggests that over a century of mining has made key water sources unusable, resulting in decreased agricultural yields and fish catches for local farmers and fishermen.

Responsibility of Mining Companies

The report implicates mining companies such as Glencore Plc, Eurasian Resources Group, Zijin Mining Group, and CMOC Group for historic pollution and contamination from artisanal mining. While the companies acknowledge the issue and claim to be taking steps to mitigate contamination, concerns remain about the enforcement of environmental laws and the provision of clean drinking water to affected communities.

Health Implications and Urgent Action Needed

Doctors and nurses near the mines report an increase in health issues such as skin, eye, and respiratory problems, as well as women's health issues including irregular periods, infections, miscarriages, and birth defects.

Urgent action is needed to address water pollution and ensure the provision of clean drinking water to safeguard the health and well-being of local communities.