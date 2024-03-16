Tinubu Administration Allocates N340 Billion to Combat Power Challenges in Nigeria

Addressing the pressing issue of unstable power supply in Nigeria, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, announced a significant allocation of over N340 billion in the 2024 budget for enhancing the power sector's infrastructure. This move is part of a broader strategy to tackle challenges such as energy theft, estimated billing, and the theft of power infrastructure while ensuring the provision of reliable electricity to all citizens.

During the commissioning of a new power transformer injection substation in Lagos, Gbajabiamila emphasized the administration's ongoing efforts to collaborate with various stakeholders in the power sector. This initiative aims to address the multifaceted issues impeding the stable supply of electricity across the country.

Additionally, the President's concern over prevalent issues like energy theft and poor meter distribution was highlighted, with a call to action for both the public and electricity distribution companies to play their part in protecting and improving the power infrastructure.

Ensuring Access to Reliable Electricity

With a vision of providing access to reliable electricity as a fundamental right, the administration's efforts resonate with the aspirations of many Nigerians. This initiative not only aims to foster innovation and productivity but also seeks to improve the quality of life for citizens across the nation. The involvement of local government and the support from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company underscore the collective commitment to bid farewell to power instability in Lagos and beyond.

Highlighting the importance of community involvement, Gbajabiamila urged residents to protect the power infrastructure within their locales. This appeal was reinforced by the representation from Lagos State and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company during the commissioning event. The collaboration between government officials, power sector stakeholders, and the community is pivotal in ensuring the success of these initiatives aimed at securing a stable and reliable electricity supply for Nigeria's future.