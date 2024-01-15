Texas Gas Service Shares Energy Conservation Tips as Cold Weather Approaches

As temperatures plunge and cold weather sets in, Texas Gas Service has armed Texans with energy conservation tips to keep warmth indoors and curb the monthly bills. Safeena Walji, a representative of the company, presented these insights in an interview with KXAN's Jennifer Sanders, emphasizing that a few simple precautions could significantly reduce energy loss.

Advertisment

Sealing Gaps and Adding Airtight Doors

The foremost recommendation was to seal any gaps around doors and windows using weather stripping or caulk. This prevents warm air from escaping, thereby conserving energy. Walji also suggested installing airtight doors on fireplaces to prevent drafts and adding foam gaskets to switches and outlets to inhibit air leaks.

Safety Measures in Cold Weather

Advertisment

Walji underscored the importance of safety measures during the cold season. She cautioned against using stoves or ovens for heating homes, a practice that can lead to carbon monoxide exposure. She also stressed the need to keep air intakes and vents clear of obstructions to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Additionally, when dealing with ice on natural gas meters, she advised exercising caution to avert damage.

Preparation for Cold Spells

Texas Gas Service's preparation for cold spells is extensive. They have increased their natural gas storage by 85% in Texas and deployed mobile compressed natural gas trailers to ensure reliable gas delivery during these periods. Reference to their performance during Winter Storm Uri, where service loss was minimal, was highlighted to underscore their commitment to maintaining service during extreme weather.

Advertisment

ERCOT and PUCT's Energy Conservation Call

ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) have joined the energy conservation call, urging Texans to limit electricity use due to the freezing temperatures and high demand. They requested all government agencies to reduce energy use at their facilities. These entities' calls to action reflect the increasing pressure on the state's power infrastructure due to the cold snap.

In the face of this severe weather, the citizens of Texas are encouraged to follow the energy-saving tips provided by Texas Gas Service and heed the energy conservation appeals from ERCOT and PUCT. Their collective efforts can help maintain a stable power supply during this challenging period and prevent the recurrence of the power outages experienced during Winter Storm Uri.