Tennessee Leverages $21 Million Federal Grant to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have joined forces, leveraging a significant $21 million federal grant from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The objective? A robust expansion of the state's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with 31 fast-charging locations poised to address current gaps within Tennessee's 'Alternative Fuel Corridors.' These corridors are key roadways, including two-digit interstates and US 64, necessitating the presence of charging stations every 50 miles, and no greater than a mile off the corridor.

Tapping into federal funds for EV infrastructure

The grant, which requires a 20% match of private funds, is part of a broader initiative to establish a national network of EV chargers. It’s a significant leap towards developing a safe, convenient, accessible, reliable, and equitable EV charging network that promotes economic vitality and environmental stewardship. Over the next five years, Tennessee is projected to receive an impressive total of $88 million for EV infrastructure.

Managing the EV expansion process

The grant program will be jointly managed by TDOT and TDEC. These departments will select awardees to purchase, install, own, operate, maintain, and report on the charging stations. The design phase is set to commence in August 2024, with construction kicking off in December 2024.

Multi-brand charging stations at accessible locations

The new charging stations will be strategically located at various sites, including existing gas stations and restaurants. They will feature multiple brands like Tesla, Pilot, and others. Award recipients for station installation include companies such as Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores, BP, Universal EV LLC, and Pilot. This multi-brand approach ensures that the expanded network caters to a wide range of EV models, making electric mobility more accessible and convenient for Tennesseans.