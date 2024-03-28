Türkiye's Solar Capacity Hits Record 12,425 MW, Aiming for Energy Independence by 2035

Türkiye's journey towards renewable energy has marked a significant milestone as its total installed capacity of solar energy exceeded 12,000 megawatts (MW) for the first time, reaching 12,425 MW by the end of February. This achievement underscores the country's commitment to reducing dependency on energy imports and aligning with global climate change goals. The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry's recent data reveal a promising trend towards achieving energy independence, with renewable energy's share in electricity production surpassing 51% in the first two months of the year.

Renewable Energy's Ascendancy

According to the ministry's statement, the increase in solar energy capacity from 11,316 MW in December to 12,425 MW in February signifies not just a milestone but a steady progression towards Türkiye's ambitious renewable energy targets. With renewable sources constituting 56.21% of Türkiye's installed electricity capacity, the focus on solar and wind energy is part of a broader strategy to leverage renewable resources. This strategy is not only about achieving energy independence but also about contributing positively to global efforts against climate change.

Strategic Goals and Achievements

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's comments highlight the strategic vision behind these achievements. Aiming to provide more than 51% of total electricity production from renewable sources on an annual basis, Türkiye sets an ambitious target to increase the share of renewable energy in production to 55% by 2035. This vision includes a plan to add 5,000 MW to its installed capacity each year until 2035, focusing on solar and wind energy. Türkiye's commitment to renewable energy is not just about numbers; it's about securing a sustainable and independent energy future.

Path Towards Energy Independence

The transition to renewable energy is a critical step for Türkiye in reducing its reliance on energy imports. Over the last two decades, the country has significantly increased the level of renewables in its energy mix, a move that not only supports its economic stability but also contributes to global environmental goals. Minister Bayraktar's statement that renewable energy will be key to Türkiye's full independence in energy underscores the national importance of this shift. With a target of reaching a total of 60,000 megawatts of new installed capacity over the next 12 years, including 2024, Türkiye is firmly on the path towards achieving its energy independence and sustainability goals.

The milestone of surpassing 12,000 MW in solar energy capacity is more than a number; it's a testament to Türkiye's commitment to a greener future and its role in the global transition towards renewable energy. As Türkiye continues to invest in solar and wind energy, it sets an example for nations worldwide striving for energy independence and environmental sustainability. The journey towards achieving these ambitious targets will not only redefine Türkiye's energy landscape but also contribute significantly to global efforts against climate change.