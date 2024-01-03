Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I

In a bold move that further solidifies its reputation as a leader in solar energy innovation, Soltec has announced the sale of its Danish early-stage solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Energy Transition Fund I (ETF I). The portfolio, comprising projects with a combined potential installed capacity of about 850MW, will be developed, built, and operated by CIP to provide renewable electricity for ETF I’s Power-to-X projects (PtX) in Denmark.

Green Power for a Sustainable Future

This acquisition is a strategic step for CIP in its quest to power the future with renewable energy. The portfolio’s development projects are spread across Denmark and form a critical part of CIP’s ambitious PtX initiatives, which include Fjord eSAF, Høst green ammonia, and hydrogen projects. CIP has a proven track record in renewable energy investments and is a global leader in offshore wind energy.

Embracing Innovation

Soltec, a company that prides itself on its commitment to innovation and sustainability, has over 18 years of expertise in the solar PV power sector. A standout in its product line is the SFOne, a single-axis solar tracker designed specifically to accommodate larger solar modules with 72 or 78 cells. The SFOne is self-powered via a dedicated module, reducing the need for an external power supply and operating at a lower cost. Compared to standard competitors, the SFOne requires 5% fewer piles for installation, reducing labor time by up to 75% and potentially lowering overall costs and environmental impact.

A Win-Win Deal

Raúl Morales, Soltec’s CEO, expressed positivity about the agreement with CIP, emphasizing the high-quality nature of the projects under development in Denmark. With its headquarters in Murcia, Spain, Soltec operates in various locations worldwide, continually driving forward with its mission of providing vertically integrated solutions in the solar photovoltaic power sector. This agreement with CIP is expected to further strengthen Soltec’s position on the global stage, while contributing to Denmark’s renewable energy ambitions.