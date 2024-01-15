en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

SmartCitiesWorld Proposes 10 Principles for Urban Sustainability Ahead of COP26

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
SmartCitiesWorld Proposes 10 Principles for Urban Sustainability Ahead of COP26

In the face of escalating climate change concerns, cities, serving as key players in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, are being thrust to the forefront of the sustainability arena. As per data, cities, which constitute a mere 3% of the Earth’s surface, account for a staggering 78% of its energy consumption and over 60% of carbon emissions. With the majority of the global populace now residing in urban territories, the role of cities in environmental conservation is becoming significantly more critical.

Unveiling the Principles for Urban Sustainability

In response to this, SmartCitiesWorld, in collaboration with an Advisory Board comprising city representatives, city networks, and industry experts, has formulated a set of 10 principles. These principles are geared towards shaping discussions and agreements at COP26, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions. However, the focus is not solely on environmental sustainability. The principles also aim to markedly enhance the living conditions of urban inhabitants.

Cities: The Vanguard of Sustainability

Advocating for widespread support for these principles, SmartCitiesWorld stresses the pivotal role that cities will play in actualizing a sustainable future. They argue that national governments should extend substantial support to cities, thus empowering them to be at the helm of this transformative journey.

Electric Buses: A Catalyst for Change

Particularly noteworthy in this urban sustainability drive is the emphasis on electric buses as a catalyst for electrified public transport. This initiative, both practical and impactful, forms a crucial part of the broader strategy aimed at reducing urban carbon footprints and transitioning to cleaner energy use. As we collectively strive towards a sustainable future, it is initiatives like these that underline the importance of embracing cleaner, greener options.

0
Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
5 mins ago
BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap
Extreme weather conditions have swept across British Columbia, causing a record-breaking surge in electricity demand. The province recently experienced an unprecedented cold snap that shattered daily weather records, pushing electricity demand to its limits. BC Hydro, the main electricity distributor in the region, reported that peak hourly electricity demand reached a record high of 11,300
BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
7 hours ago
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
7 hours ago
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
Frazer Solar Announces Groundbreaking Development in Solar Energy Solutions
3 hours ago
Frazer Solar Announces Groundbreaking Development in Solar Energy Solutions
Egenco Ushers in Technological Revolution with Autopilot Systems in Malawi
3 hours ago
Egenco Ushers in Technological Revolution with Autopilot Systems in Malawi
China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears
6 hours ago
China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
9 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
19 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
20 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
23 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
36 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
37 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
39 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
48 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
52 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app