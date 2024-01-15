SmartCitiesWorld Proposes 10 Principles for Urban Sustainability Ahead of COP26

In the face of escalating climate change concerns, cities, serving as key players in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, are being thrust to the forefront of the sustainability arena. As per data, cities, which constitute a mere 3% of the Earth’s surface, account for a staggering 78% of its energy consumption and over 60% of carbon emissions. With the majority of the global populace now residing in urban territories, the role of cities in environmental conservation is becoming significantly more critical.

Unveiling the Principles for Urban Sustainability

In response to this, SmartCitiesWorld, in collaboration with an Advisory Board comprising city representatives, city networks, and industry experts, has formulated a set of 10 principles. These principles are geared towards shaping discussions and agreements at COP26, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions. However, the focus is not solely on environmental sustainability. The principles also aim to markedly enhance the living conditions of urban inhabitants.

Cities: The Vanguard of Sustainability

Advocating for widespread support for these principles, SmartCitiesWorld stresses the pivotal role that cities will play in actualizing a sustainable future. They argue that national governments should extend substantial support to cities, thus empowering them to be at the helm of this transformative journey.

Electric Buses: A Catalyst for Change

Particularly noteworthy in this urban sustainability drive is the emphasis on electric buses as a catalyst for electrified public transport. This initiative, both practical and impactful, forms a crucial part of the broader strategy aimed at reducing urban carbon footprints and transitioning to cleaner energy use. As we collectively strive towards a sustainable future, it is initiatives like these that underline the importance of embracing cleaner, greener options.