Energy

Slovakia to Diversify Gas Supply with New LNG Terminal Amid Russian Import Halt

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
Slovakia to Diversify Gas Supply with New LNG Terminal Amid Russian Import Halt

The Slovak government has greenlit the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Bratislava, in a strategic bid to diversify its gas supply. This move comes in the wake of halted Russian gas imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The terminal is expected to import LNG from a variety of sources, thereby replacing the earlier dependence on Russian imports.

A Controversial Approval

Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who announced his approval for the project, simultaneously expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the European Union’s sanctions on Russia. Irrespective of his reservations, the Environment Ministry granted the final approval for the LNG terminal in March 2023, stating that environmental concerns could be adequately addressed through specific measures. The terminal, proposed by the company Public Ports, is planned to be located on the main flow of the Danube river, covering an area of 5,500 square meters. The estimated construction cost is around 40 million euros, excluding VAT.

Opposition and Appeal

However, the decision to construct the LNG terminal has not been without opposition. Environmental groups such as Greenpeace Slovensko and the ‘Concerned Mothers‘ have lodged appeals against the ministry’s final opinion on the project’s environmental impact. These organizations argue that the terminal’s construction could potentially have negative environmental implications that the proposed measures may not sufficiently mitigate.

The Underlying Skepticism

Minister Taraba’s criticism of the EU’s sanctions policy towards Russia underpins the entire project. He contends that the sanctions have failed to achieve their intended goals, implying a need for Slovakia to take independent steps to ensure its energy security. As such, the LNG terminal represents a significant shift in Slovakia’s energy policy, driven by a combination of geopolitical turbulence and domestic criticism of the EU’s policies.

Energy Europe Slovakia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

