Slovakia to Diversify Gas Supply with New LNG Terminal Amid Russian Import Halt

The Slovak government has greenlit the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Bratislava, in a strategic bid to diversify its gas supply. This move comes in the wake of halted Russian gas imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The terminal is expected to import LNG from a variety of sources, thereby replacing the earlier dependence on Russian imports.

A Controversial Approval

Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who announced his approval for the project, simultaneously expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the European Union’s sanctions on Russia. Irrespective of his reservations, the Environment Ministry granted the final approval for the LNG terminal in March 2023, stating that environmental concerns could be adequately addressed through specific measures. The terminal, proposed by the company Public Ports, is planned to be located on the main flow of the Danube river, covering an area of 5,500 square meters. The estimated construction cost is around 40 million euros, excluding VAT.

Opposition and Appeal

However, the decision to construct the LNG terminal has not been without opposition. Environmental groups such as Greenpeace Slovensko and the ‘Concerned Mothers‘ have lodged appeals against the ministry’s final opinion on the project’s environmental impact. These organizations argue that the terminal’s construction could potentially have negative environmental implications that the proposed measures may not sufficiently mitigate.

The Underlying Skepticism

Minister Taraba’s criticism of the EU’s sanctions policy towards Russia underpins the entire project. He contends that the sanctions have failed to achieve their intended goals, implying a need for Slovakia to take independent steps to ensure its energy security. As such, the LNG terminal represents a significant shift in Slovakia’s energy policy, driven by a combination of geopolitical turbulence and domestic criticism of the EU’s policies.