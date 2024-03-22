Sixteen US States Challenge Federal Ban on Liquefied Natural Gas Exports

Sixteen US states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, have initiated legal action against the federal government's ban on approving applications for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The lawsuit, announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, contends that the government lacks the authority to broadly deny such permits.

In January, President Joe Biden announced a pause on LNG export approvals to review the process for assessing economic and environmental impacts. While proponents argue that LNG exports are essential for meeting demand in Europe and Asia, opponents, including environmental groups and some local residents, express concerns over the potential greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG projects.

Lawsuit Filed Against US Government's Ban on LNG Export Approvals

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Lake Charles, Louisiana, asserts that the Department of Energy's pause will harm the economy and hinder efforts to provide foreign allies in Europe with a stable LNG supply. Critics argue that the pause reflects recognition of the climate crisis and its global implications, emphasizing the need for reevaluation and more stringent environmental considerations in energy policy decisions.