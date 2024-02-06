Shifting the Decarbonization Lens: From Individual Appliances to Neighborhoods

In a recent webinar organized by the Building Decarbonization Coalition on January 25, industry experts discussed a game-changing strategy to expedite the decarbonization of buildings: shifting from an appliance-based approach to a neighborhood-scale model. This radical departure from conventional methods underlines the urgency to meet federal and state climate targets.

Building Decarbonization: A Macro Perspective

Instead of expecting consumers to individually choose climate-friendly appliances, this innovative approach involves decarbonizing entire street segments, developments, or neighborhoods at once. Panama Bartholomy, the founder of the coalition, emphasized the necessity for this shift, calling attention to the inefficiency of relying on large-scale consumer behaviour change.

The Equity Challenge in Unmanaged Transition

Rachel Kuykendall of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) discussed the current risks of an unmanaged transition, which threatens to impose higher costs on low-income families and renters. To tackle this, the experts proposed two primary solutions: utility-managed electrification and thermal energy networks.

Utility-Managed Electrification Solution

Under utility-managed electrification, entities like PG&E would take charge of electrifying clusters of buildings. This approach could be motivated by financial savings or equity concerns. However, certain challenges such as the obligation to serve and complications in financing methods need to be addressed.

Thermal Energy Networks: A New Dawn

Thermal energy networks, on the other hand, propose a solution that involves sharing heat among buildings. This approach capitalizes on existing infrastructure, using innovative techniques to distribute warmed or cooled water. Jared Rodriguez from Emergent Urban Concepts underscored the potential of these networks in various climates, but observed that the principal challenge lies in identifying individuals willing to spearhead the development of such projects.

Six New York Electric Companies Join the Cause

Aligning with the discussed strategies, six New York electric companies are collaborating with NYSERDA and program contractors to electrify and decarbonize buildings and homes statewide. This initiative, which involves increasing the use of heat pumps, is also providing rebates and financing options for customers to make the switch. The focus is on reducing emissions associated with heating buildings. National Grid and Con Ed are exploring innovative rate structures and financing options to drive prolonged adoption and satisfaction with heat pump technologies in homes and businesses.