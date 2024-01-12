en English
Energy

Sheikh Hamdan Discusses Energy Transition and Sustainability with DoE Chairman

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Sheikh Hamdan Discusses Energy Transition and Sustainability with DoE Chairman

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, recently held a meeting with Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE). The meeting took place at the illustrious Nakheel Palace and covered an array of important topics pertaining to energy and water projects currently being undertaken in the Al Dhafra Region.

Accelerating the Energy Transition

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his approval of the DoE’s concerted efforts in accelerating the energy transition in the emirate. The energy transition is a vital step towards boosting the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of the region. Sheikh Hamdan’s endorsement of these efforts underscores the importance of this transition in the broader context of Abu Dhabi’s developmental objectives.

Localizing the Energy Sector

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the measures the DoE is taking to localize the energy sector. This includes initiatives that encourage domestic production and reduce dependence on foreign energy sources. The localization of the energy sector is integral to the economic self-sufficiency of Abu Dhabi and can be seen as a strategic move towards greater independence.

Looking towards the Future

Sheikh Hamdan and Al Marar also engaged in discussions about the expected growth in demand for water and electricity in the region. They explored the DoE’s efforts to meet this growing demand while ensuring optimal use of resources. Sheikh Hamdan praised the department’s initiatives, which are in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. This vision aims to achieve economic, environmental, and social sustainability, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in sustainable development.

Energy Sustainability
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

