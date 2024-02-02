Sempra Infrastructure and Japan Bank for International Cooperation Partner for Energy Transition

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The MOU focuses on project structuring to enhance the global energy supply chain through liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and other decarbonization projects in both the U.S. and Japan.

Collaboration for Energy Transition

The collaboration seeks to advance energy transition efforts, providing safe, secure, and affordable energy to global partners. It also supports the U.S.-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation on carbon capture and decarbonization initiatives. The development of any project under this MOU is contingent upon fulfilling several conditions such as commercial agreements, permits, financing, and a final investment decision.

Aligning with Net-Zero Goals

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's expansion, which falls in line with their net-zero business goals and global energy access mission. Sempra Infrastructure seeks to develop clean power, energy networks, and net-zero solutions, contributing to modern energy infrastructure and carbon sequestration advancements.

History of Partnerships with Japanese Companies

The cooperation reflects Sempra's historical partnerships with Japanese firms, including the Cameron LNG facility and potential supply chain enhancements through the ReaCH4 Project. It also includes the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration Project, which has seen Japanese participation. All these initiatives exemplify Sempra's commitment to advancing projects that lower the carbon intensity of energy delivery assets.