Scan Inter Explores Hydrogen Fuel Development, Boosts Clean Energy Drive with EV Charger Service Launch

Amidst the rapidly evolving clean energy landscape, SET-listed Scan Inter (SCN), known for its compressed natural gas sales and clean power operations, is setting its sights on the burgeoning hydrogen fuel market. In a strategic pivot towards sustainable energy solutions, SCN, under the leadership of Chief Executive Littee Kitpipit, has embarked on an ambitious project to explore the feasibility of hydrogen fuel production. This initiative is complemented by a forward-looking plan to venture into the electric vehicle (EV) charger installation service, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the clean energy domain.

Hydrogen Fuel: The Next Frontier

SCN's exploration into hydrogen fuel production is guided by a comprehensive feasibility study, conducted by a reputable UK-based market research firm. Slated for completion in May, the study aims to assess the commercial viability of producing grey hydrogen, utilizing natural gas supplied by oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc. With the potential to serve both the automotive and industrial sectors, hydrogen fuel emerges as a compelling alternative to traditional fossil fuels, promising a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. SCN's vision extends to the establishment of a compressed hydrogen fuel production facility in Pathum Thani, with an estimated investment of 300 million baht, drawn from the company's capital expenditure budget.

Electrifying the Future: EV Charger Installation Service

In response to the growing popularity of electric vehicles and the consequent demand for convenient charging solutions, SCN, through its subsidiary Scan Advance Power (SAP), is poised to revolutionize the EV infrastructure landscape. The company plans to install EV chargers in 24 strategic locations within housing projects, catering to the growing preference for home-based charging solutions. This initiative not only addresses the logistical challenges associated with charging station queues and costs but also underscores SCN's commitment to fostering a more sustainable and accessible EV ecosystem. SAP's ambitious plans include a prospective listing on the Market for Alternative Investment, with the goal of raising over 300 million baht to fuel further expansion.

Seizing Growth Opportunities

SCN's foray into hydrogen fuel production and EV charger installation services is emblematic of the company's proactive stance on embracing clean energy technologies. With an eye on future trends, SCN is strategically positioning itself to leverage the anticipated shift towards hydrogen as a viable alternative fuel over the next decade. The company's revenue is projected to grow by 20% this year, buoyed by new gas delivery contracts with PTT and the expansion of its clean energy portfolio. This growth trajectory not only reflects SCN's resilience and adaptability but also its unwavering commitment to contributing to a greener, more sustainable energy landscape.

As SCN navigates the complexities of the clean energy transition, its initiatives in hydrogen fuel development and EV charger installation services represent critical steps forward in the global quest for sustainability. By aligning its business strategy with the imperatives of environmental stewardship and technological innovation, SCN is poised to make a significant impact on the clean energy sector, driving progress towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.