en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Sark Eyes £8.6 Million Overhaul of Energy Network for Renewable Future

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Sark Eyes £8.6 Million Overhaul of Energy Network for Renewable Future

Sark, a diminutive island nestled in the English Channel, is contemplating a major revamp of its energy infrastructure with an estimated budget of 8.6 million. The project, presently in its nascent stages, harbors ambitions to shift the island’s energy reliance to local and renewable sources, promising a more cost-effective and reliable long-term solution.

A Contentious History of Energy Pricing

The present electricity system on Sark is antiquated and comes with a hefty price tag. The island previously earned the dubious distinction of having the world’s priciest electricity at 85p per unit. Though the tariffs have been halved since, they continue to outstrip the prices in neighboring Jersey, Guernsey, and the UK.

The Green Future Beckons

The proposed energy network intends to tap into the potential of wind and solar power. If implemented, Sark could become the first among the Channel Islands to harness wind energy through turbines. Around 20% of the island’s populace attended a meeting to explore these plans, reflecting the community’s vested interest in this transformative initiative.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Involvement

The design phase of the project, projected to cost 175,000 and slated for completion by June, awaits approval at the upcoming Chief Pleas meeting on Wednesday, 17 January. The gathering saw the presence of Conseiller John Guille, the head of Sark’s Policy and Finance Committee, representatives from Communities for Renewables CIC, and Sark’s electricity price controller, Shane Lynch, discussing the project’s prospects with the islanders.

0
Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
15 mins ago
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
In a recent installment of “To The Point,” Michigan State Representative Thomas Albert delved into the unfolding legislative session, reflecting on the notable events of 2023. A key issue Albert brought to the fore was the Democrats’ decision to adjust zoning rules, paving the way for the installation of solar and wind farms in rural
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices
36 mins ago
RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices
University of Waterloo's Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta's Power Grid
40 mins ago
University of Waterloo's Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta's Power Grid
Colorado Aids Citizens Amid Rising Gas Rates with Free Energy-Saving Programs
21 mins ago
Colorado Aids Citizens Amid Rising Gas Rates with Free Energy-Saving Programs
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
29 mins ago
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
Practical Advice for Homeowners: Preparing for Winter with Robert Shepherd
29 mins ago
Practical Advice for Homeowners: Preparing for Winter with Robert Shepherd
Latest Headlines
World News
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
23 seconds
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
1 min
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
1 min
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
1 min
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
2 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
3 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app