San Luis Obispo County Offers Incentives for Cleaner Energy Usage

In a bid to minimize air pollution and promote cleaner energy usage, San Luis Obispo County is offering monetary incentives to residents to transition to cleaner burning devices. This initiative aligns with the mandates of the California Air Resources Board Woodsmoke Reduction Program.

Financial Incentives to Encourage Clean Energy Usage

The county's Air Pollution Control District has set aside a fund of $289,000 to offer vouchers to residents. The aim is to assist with the cost of replacing older, polluting appliances with cleaner, more modern alternatives. Low-income residents stand a chance to receive up to $10,000 for replacing an antiquated fireplace or qualifying woodstove with an electric heat-pump. Alternatively, they could receive up to $5,000 for upgrading to a cleaner-burning wood stove or an electric stove.

Priority for Low-Income Applicants

This incentive scheme places priority on eligible low-income applicants, who can make use of these incentives until April 12, 2024. Following this deadline, the program will be opened to all residents of the county, albeit at reduced incentive levels.

First-Come, First-Served Basis

The distribution of the vouchers is executed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be required to partner with an approved vendor for the purchase and installation of the new appliances. Residents interested in the program and seeking more information about how to apply can find this through the specified channels.