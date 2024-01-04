Samsung and Hyundai Partner to Bring SmartThings to Connected Cars

In a significant stride towards a connected future, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group have inked a partnership to bolster the SmartThings platform, bringing it to connected cars, including Electric Vehicles (EVs). The collaboration springs from a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 3, with the objective of dovetailing smart home and connected car technologies to craft Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services. The SmartThings platform will now extend its support to connected cars, offering users the luxury of managing various facets of their homes and vehicles remotely.

Seamless Integration of Home and Car

The integration of Hyundai and Kia’s connected car services with Samsung’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, ‘SmartThings’, aims to offer customers uninterrupted connectivity experiences. This partnership would empower users to operate smart home products from their vehicles and control car features from inside their homes. The services will also allow users to remotely control digital appliances via the cars’ in-car infotainment systems and manage various vehicle functions via AI speakers, TVs, and smartphones.

Smart Energy Management

In an innovative move, the partnership also intends to develop an integrated home energy management service. This service would facilitate users in monitoring and managing the energy consumption of both their homes and EVs. Taking into account factors like time-of-day pricing, power demand response programs, and carbon emissions, the service aims to strategize the optimization of charging times for EVs. Users can also keep tabs on the energy consumption of connected devices in their homes, including the energy expended when an EV is being charged.

Enhancement of Car-to-Home Services

As part of its vision to enhance the customer experience, Samsung is joining forces with its subsidiary HARMAN to further strengthen Car-to-Home services. The tech giant aims to incorporate SmartThings functions into cars through HARMAN’s digital cockpit product, Ready Upgrade. This move aspires to integrate home and vehicular environments, offering convenience and energy efficiency to users. In tandem with Hyundai and Kia, Samsung seeks to bring connected car integration to SmartThings, promising a more connected and convenient future for its users.