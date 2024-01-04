Samsung and Hyundai Join Forces for Smart Home and Connected Car Integration

In a monumental stride towards the integration of smart homes and connected cars, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group have inked a collaboration. The tech giants have taken steps to amalgamate Samsung’s SmartThings platform with Hyundai and Kia’s connected cars. The union, formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on January 3, seeks to craft solutions for an imminent future where smart homes and connected cars are seamlessly integrated.

The Vision of Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home Services

The alliance between Samsung and Hyundai aims to develop Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services. The proposed services will empower users to control various aspects of their cars from the comfort of their homes. The functionalities include starting the engine, adjusting the air conditioning, and monitoring charging status. Conversely, users will be able to control home appliances such as TVs and air conditioners from their vehicles. The services will also allow users to manage their home and car environments through SmartThings routines.

Integrated Home Energy Management Service

In addition to the Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services, the collaboration aims at an integrated home energy management service. This service will offer insights into the energy consumption of home devices and electric vehicles, allowing users to optimize charging times. The optimization will be based on factors like energy pricing, demand response programs, photovoltaic data, and carbon emissions. This will not only enhance the efficiency of energy consumption but also contribute to a sustainable ecological footprint.

Collaboration with HARMAN

Beyond the integration of Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung’s SmartThings, Samsung is also partnering with HARMAN to enhance the Car-to-Home services. The collaboration aims to incorporate SmartThings functions into HARMAN’s digital cockpit package, the ‘Ready Upgrade’. This will further enrich the connectivity experience, providing customers with uninterrupted access to their home appliances and car functionalities, regardless of their location.

In the wake of this strategic collaboration, customers will enjoy an elevated level of convenience and control over their home and vehicle environments. The integration is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with our living and mobility spaces, ushering us into a future of smart, connected living.