Revolutionizing Public Housing: New Initiative Aims to Slash Energy Bills

A breakthrough initiative has been unveiled aimed at revolutionizing the living conditions of tens of thousands of families in public and social housing in New South Wales. With an injection of $206 million from the Albanese and Minns Governments, the plan is to upgrade 24,000 homes with energy-saving technologies. Not only will this initiative significantly reduce energy consumption, but it will also alleviate the financial burden on low-income households by slashing their electricity bills.

Energy Efficiency Upgrades and Solar Access

The comprehensive package of upgrades will include the installation of heat pump hot water systems, ceiling fans, reverse-cycle air conditioners, and solar systems. Improvements to insulation and draught proofing are also on the cards. By implementing these measures, the initiative is expected to cut energy consumption by as much as 30 percent in social housing properties. This could translate to annual savings of up to $600 on power bills for the households involved.

In addition to the upgrades, the program includes the provision of solar for low-income renters and apartment residents. The Commonwealth Government is investing a further $30 million to fund rooftop solar installations on apartments, and to provide access to a 'solar garden' community energy plot. This initiative is expected to extend the benefits of renewable energy to those who have been previously unable to access it due to their living conditions. Moreover, up to 1.6 million eligible households are being supported with $500 to help pay their electricity bills.