Revolutionizing Energy Management: New Roles, KPIs, and Structures Set for 2025

Beginning January 1, 2025, state organizations will witness the introduction of a pivotal role, the Energy Efficiency Manager, a position aimed at spearheading the drive towards energy efficiency and the embracement of renewable energy sources. This move, part of a draft decision by the President now open for public discourse, underscores a bold stride towards sustainability and energy conservation within state bodies.

Advertisment

Strategic Implementation and KPIs

The initiative mandates current deputy heads of state organizations at all levels to integrate energy efficiency and savings tasks into their daily operations. Central to this new mandate is the introduction of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) focused on energy saving and the promotion of renewable energy utilization. These measures are designed to foster a culture of energy consciousness and efficiency within the public sector.

Structural Reforms and Regional Focus

Advertisment

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, a new structural division along with regional departments is set to be established, tasked with analyzing energy consumption across all organizations and enterprises. This expansion includes the formation of 70 regional administrations as a part of broader administrative reforms. Each administration will be staffed by a manager and specialists in various sectors including electricity, natural and liquefied gas, domestic and imported coal supply, and renewable energy sources. This regional approach is aimed at tailoring energy efficiency strategies to local needs and contexts.

Funding and Infrastructure

The activities of these regional administrations will initially be supported by the Energy and Energy Network Development Fund in 2024, with subsequent funding from the state budget starting in 2025. These administrations will operate out of existing buildings and structures owned by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the regions, and the governors of Tashkent city, ensuring a seamless integration into the existing governmental infrastructure.

This comprehensive overhaul in energy management within state organizations not only aims to significantly reduce energy consumption but also paves the way for a sustainable energy future. By instilling energy efficiency as a core responsibility of deputy heads and introducing dedicated roles and departments, the initiative represents a significant commitment to environmental stewardship and economic sustainability. As these measures take effect, the anticipated improvements in energy utilization and the increased adoption of renewable energy sources are poised to set a benchmark for energy management practices worldwide.