Rebecca Cameron Valcq Steps Down from Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission

Rebecca Cameron Valcq, a significant figure in Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC), has announced her resignation from the state’s utility regulation agency, effective February 2nd. The resignation marks the end of a five-year tenure, characterized by transformative leadership and a commitment to the well-being of Wisconsin’s communities.

Unwavering Leadership

Appointed by Governor Tony Evers, Valcq’s tenure as the chair of the three-member commission was marked by a significant shift in the agency’s approach. Under her guidance, the PSC saw considerable improvements in transparency and accessibility. She played a pivotal role in engaging stakeholders, community members, and employees in the regulatory process, fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect.

Decarbonizing Wisconsin’s Energy

Valcq’s leadership was instrumental in steering Wisconsin’s energy industry towards a green future. She helped set the state on a path towards zero carbon electricity, a commitment evident in the approval of almost 4,000 megawatts of solar projects. This initiative, combined with Valcq’s unflinching focus on sustainability, promises to leave an enduring impact on Wisconsin’s energy landscape.

Expanding High-speed Internet Access

Valcq’s influence extended beyond energy, with a clear focus on bridging the digital divide in the state. Under her leadership, the PSC allocated over $300 million for broadband expansion, a move that has significantly improved internet access across the state. In addition, she endorsed the removal of over 16,000 customer-sided lead service lines, further cementing her commitment to Wisconsin’s communities.

With Valcq’s departure, Commissioner Summer Strand, appointed by Evers last March, is set to take the helm. Strand, who previously served as the administrator of the state Department of Administration’s Division of Facilities Development, acknowledged the bittersweet nature of succeeding Valcq. As the state awaits Evers’ appointment of a new commissioner, Strand’s leadership will undoubtedly be under scrutiny as she attempts to build on Valcq’s legacy.