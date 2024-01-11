en English
Energy

Puget Sound Region Braces for Cold Snap: PUD Offers Tips for Energy Conservation and Pipe Protection

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
Puget Sound Region Braces for Cold Snap: PUD Offers Tips for Energy Conservation and Pipe Protection

As the Puget Sound region braces for an impending cold snap, residents are being urged to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and utilities. Forecasts predict plummeting temperatures dropping into the teens from Thursday night through Sunday, prompting the Public Utility District (PUD) to issue a series of advisories for energy conservation and pipe protection.

Minimizing Bills Through Energy Conservation

The PUD has released a slew of measures for customers to conserve energy, thereby curtailing their utility bills during this chilly period. Among these recommendations is a prudent thermostat management strategy: maintaining indoor temperatures at 68 degrees when at home and awake, and reducing them to a cooler 55 degrees when away or asleep. Besides, the PUD encourages practicing zone heating and lighting, an effective method of saving energy by only heating or lighting the rooms in use.

Moreover, residents are advised to harness natural solar warmth by opening shades on south-facing windows during the day. This not only warms up the interiors but also reduces the reliance on artificial heating. Further, sealing drafty doors with door sweeps can prevent cold air intrusion, thus maintaining the indoor warmth.

Preventing Frozen Pipes

With the mercury dipping drastically, the risk of water pipes freezing increases. The PUD, therefore, advises customers to disconnect garden hoses and insulate outdoor faucets to ward off the frost. Additionally, letting cold water drip from the faucets served by exposed pipes can prevent them from freezing. Crucially, customers should know how to shut off the main water valve in case of a pipe burst scenario.

Preparation for Potential Power Outages

With the forecast predicting potential snow showers, the PUD has also alerted residents about the possibility of power outages. It is encouraging customers to prepare by stocking non-perishable food and water, keeping their phones charged, and staying updated with the PUD’s Outage Map for outage reports and updates. The PUD’s website offers an emergency preparedness kit list and a facility to sign up for outage text alerts, to ensure residents stay informed and ready for any eventualities.

As the Puget Sound region prepares for the cold snap, the PUD’s proactive measures underline the importance of preparation and adaptation in the face of seasonal adversities. Their tips for energy conservation and pipe protection, along with their readiness for potential power outages, provide a robust blueprint for residents to weather the impending cold snap.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

