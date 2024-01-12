en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Energy

PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq Steps Down, Leaving Legacy of Transformation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Marking the end of a distinguished six-year tenure, Rebecca Cameron Valcq, the chairperson of the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC), has made public her resignation effective February 4. Her stint at the PSC coincided with a period of considerable evolution in Wisconsin’s energy landscape, and she leaves behind a legacy of transformative change and forward-thinking initiatives. Appointed by Governor Tony Evers in January 2019, Valcq has been a catalyst for significant developments in the state’s energy sector and instrumental in extending broadband internet across Wisconsin, thereby bridging the digital divide.

Landmark Achievements Under Valcq’s Leadership

Under the stewardship of Valcq, the PSC ushered in a new era of renewable energy, accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels. The commission gave its approval to nearly 4,000 megawatts of solar projects, signifying Wisconsin’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable practices. The construction of major transmission projects also formed part of the PSC’s agenda, underscoring the importance of infrastructure in meeting the state’s energy needs.

Valcq was also instrumental in enhancing ratepayer involvement in utility rate cases, as the financial implications of these investments started to become evident. Utility customer protections during the global pandemic were another highlight of her tenure, showcasing her commitment to the welfare of the state’s residents during challenging times.

The PSC played a pivotal role in the award of $306 million for broadband projects under Valcq. This has been a significant step towards ensuring universal access to high-speed internet, a necessity in today’s digital age.

Transparency, Accessibility, and a Welcoming Approach

Valcq leaves behind a PSC that is more transparent and accessible, a testament to her leadership style. She has been praised for her welcoming approach and unwavering commitment to the PSC’s mission. Her efforts have ensured that the commission is well-prepared to tackle future challenges in the rapidly evolving energy sector.

Transition of Leadership

Commissioner Summer Strand, appointed by Governor Evers to replace former Commissioner Ellen Nowak, will succeed Valcq as chairperson. Strand lauded Valcq’s leadership and acknowledged that she has set a high standard for the PSC. Commissioner Tyler Huebner also commended Valcq’s leadership and expressed his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

