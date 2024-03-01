President Tinubu Overhauls FGN Power Company Leadership to Boost Nigeria's Energy Sector

In a strategic move to revitalize Nigeria's energy sector, President Bola Tinubu has appointed new executives to lead the FGN Power Company Limited. This decision reflects the government's dedication to ensuring a stable and efficient power supply across the nation, which is vital for industrial and enterprise development.

Advertisment

Ajuri Ngelale, the President's spokesperson, announced the appointments, highlighting the administration's commitment to the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) and collaboration with Siemens Energy for a comprehensive sector overhaul.

Strategic Appointments for Sector Reform

The newly appointed management team includes Kenny Osebi Anuwe, who will continue as the Managing Director/CEO, alongside Prof Mamman Lawal as Company Secretary/Legal Advisor, both reappointed. New faces in the team are Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Babatunde Daramola Oniru as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Julius Oyekola Olabiyi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Advertisment

These appointments are poised to inject fresh perspectives and innovative strategies into the company's operations, aligning with the goals of the PPI and the broader vision for the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Renewed Focus on the Presidential Power Initiative

The Presidential Power Initiative, a cornerstone of President Tinubu's approach to addressing the longstanding challenges in Nigeria's power sector, aims at a holistic overhaul and modernization of the national grid.

In collaboration with Siemens Energy, the initiative seeks to expand capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supply across the country. The full constitution of the FGN Power Company's management team marks a significant step towards realizing these objectives, with an emphasis on leveraging technology and international partnerships to drive progress.