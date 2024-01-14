en English
Energy

Practical Advice for Homeowners: Preparing for Winter with Robert Shepherd

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Practical Advice for Homeowners: Preparing for Winter with Robert Shepherd

Robert Shepherd, a representative from Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric, has shared valuable insights for homeowners in Northwest Arkansas (NWA), offering a comprehensive guide on preparing homes for winter. Shepherd emphasizes the importance of understanding one’s heating system to ensure optimal performance during the cold season.

Knowledge is Power

Shepherd’s advice stems from a simple premise: knowledge is power. The more homeowners understand about their heating systems, the better equipped they will be to handle the cold. Having realistic expectations about a heating system’s performance in cold weather can prevent unnecessary stress and costly mistakes.

Preventing Heat Loss and Protecting Plumbing

Shepherd shared practical tips to prevent heat loss and protect plumbing from freezing temperatures. These include using new weather stripping or placing towels by the doors to seal drafts, and opening cabinet doors to allow heat to reach the plumbing. He also suggested letting faucets drip to maintain circulation and prevent pipes from freezing.

The Cost of Neglect

Shepherd warned against the repercussions of neglecting heating systems and home insulation. Failure to properly maintain these systems can lead to a significant increase in electric bills, sometimes tripling or quadrupling the usual amount. The costs, however, extend beyond the financial. The stress and complications arising from inadequately prepared home environments during winter can be taxing.

By following Shepherd’s advice, homeowners can potentially save money, time, and reduce stress. Winter may bring with it its challenges, but with proper preparation and understanding, homeowners can weather the storm comfortably and efficiently.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

