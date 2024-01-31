PPDS Unveils the Philips Unite LED All In One Series: A New Era in Display Technology

With an objective to redefine visual communication in transportation environments, PPDS has announced the launch of its all-new Philips Unite LED All In One Series. This groundbreaking series is designed to replace smaller LCD screens and videowalls, promising seamless, bezel-free viewing experiences. The series features four distinct models: the 4000, 4200, 5000, and 7000 Series, each catering to unique professional display needs.

Reimagining Display Technology

The 4000 Series, which is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2024, is built on the Android 11 platform. This model introduces the innovative Chip on Board (COB) Flip Chip and RGBG Matrix LED technologies, supported by common cathode 4 in one miniLEDs. These features bolster the series' visual performance, supporting 12-bit colors, and HDR10 resolution, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

An Eye for Detail

The 4200 Series is designed with precision in mind, employing the Common Cathode 'cold LED' Flip Chip technology. It is perfect for businesses where the details matter, boasting fine pixel pitch, and offering options for 4K and 8K resolutions.

Focus on Efficiency

The 5000 Series lays emphasis on speed of installation and energy efficiency. It boasts low power consumption in both standby and active modes, making it an environmentally conscious choice without compromising on performance. On the other hand, the 7000 Series offers a quick setup solution and is an excellent option for replacing a 2x2 videowall setup.

Integrated Features and Sustainable Solutions

All models in the Philips Unite LED All In One Series come with distinct features, including die-cast aluminium panels, integrated speakers, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, with options for built-in or via dongle. Running on the Android 11 platform, the series grants software integration, native apps, and security updates. Furthermore, all the displays are designed to allow for front and rear maintenance access and are an integral part of the PPDS Wave ecosystem for remote device management. PPDS is committed to offering sustainable solutions, and the new range is a testament to this commitment, with its focus on lower energy consumption.