Perovskite Nanocrystals: New Insights Unearthed by International Research Collaboration

In a groundbreaking collaborative study, scientists from ETH Zurich, Empa, and Stanford University have unveiled fresh insights into the behavior of perovskite nanocrystals, which are renowned for their extraordinary optical properties. The team scrutinized halide perovskites, substances with wide-ranging applications in various technologies including solar cells and quantum technologies.

Observing Atomic Motion Within Perovskite Nanocrystals

Guided by Nuri Yazdani and Vanessa Wood from ETH Zurich, and Aaron Lindenberg from Stanford, the researchers embarked on an exploration of the internal atomic motion in perovskite nanocrystals. Their objective was to comprehend how excited electrons influence the crystal lattice of these materials. This understanding was pursued with a time resolution of a few billionths of a second.

Conducting Experiments with Ultrafast Electron Diffraction Beamline

To accomplish their objectives, the researchers made use of an ultrafast electron diffraction beamline at SLAC. This allowed them to capture snapshots of the crystal structure as it reacted to photon absorption. The results they obtained, however, defied their expectations.

Surprising Findings: Straightening of Skewed Crystal Lattice

Contrary to the anticipated increase in disorder, the deformation triggered by excited electrons led to a straightening of the skewed crystal lattice, thereby enhancing its symmetry. This unexpected outcome was traced back to the synchronized action of several excitons - pairs of excited electrons and holes. By straightening the lattice, these excitons were able to reduce their total energy.

Implications for Future Technologies

The findings, which have been published in Nature Physics, could pave the way for the creation of perovskites with specific optical properties. This could revolutionize various applications, potentially improving next-generation TV screens and solar cells. Moreover, the research also indicates that the attractive interaction between excitons could possibly be leveraged to boost electron transport, drawing parallels to the lossless current flow observed in superconductors.