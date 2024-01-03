Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

Oklahoma has ushered in an era of modernization for its state vehicle fleet with the groundbreaking inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs) from Canoo, a renowned electric vehicle manufacturer. The arrival of these first-ever made-in-Oklahoma EVs symbolizes a landmark moment for the state’s transportation infrastructure.

First Batch of Made-in-Oklahoma EVs

The initial consignment comprises three Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs) procured at an aggregate cost exceeding $119,000. These innovative LDVs will be assigned to three pivotal departments: the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Corrections. The introduction of these vehicles not only signifies the first commercial motor vehicles fashioned within the state since 2006 but also marks the debut of Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City.

Revolutionizing State Fleet

This ambitious venture is a key component of Governor Kevin Stitt’s strategy to downsize and electrify the state’s fleet—a vision brought to life by an order signed in 2023. The state fleet management service’s relentless endeavors have resulted in the replacement and auction of 917 antiquated vehicles through State Surplus. This strategic move has culminated in an estimated savings of $11.7 million for Oklahoma taxpayers, underscoring the program’s financial efficacy.

Implications for Oklahoma’s Economy

Aside from the environmental benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles, this initiative has also kindled economic prosperity. Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City has generated 1,300 jobs, making a significant contribution to the state’s job market. The introduction of these EVs aligns with the broader goal of fleet modernization and demonstrates the state’s commitment to delivering value for taxpayers’ money while exploring innovative ways to enhance the fleet.