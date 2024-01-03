en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

Oklahoma has ushered in an era of modernization for its state vehicle fleet with the groundbreaking inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs) from Canoo, a renowned electric vehicle manufacturer. The arrival of these first-ever made-in-Oklahoma EVs symbolizes a landmark moment for the state’s transportation infrastructure.

First Batch of Made-in-Oklahoma EVs

The initial consignment comprises three Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs) procured at an aggregate cost exceeding $119,000. These innovative LDVs will be assigned to three pivotal departments: the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Corrections. The introduction of these vehicles not only signifies the first commercial motor vehicles fashioned within the state since 2006 but also marks the debut of Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City.

Revolutionizing State Fleet

This ambitious venture is a key component of Governor Kevin Stitt’s strategy to downsize and electrify the state’s fleet—a vision brought to life by an order signed in 2023. The state fleet management service’s relentless endeavors have resulted in the replacement and auction of 917 antiquated vehicles through State Surplus. This strategic move has culminated in an estimated savings of $11.7 million for Oklahoma taxpayers, underscoring the program’s financial efficacy.

Implications for Oklahoma’s Economy

Aside from the environmental benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles, this initiative has also kindled economic prosperity. Canoo’s new assembly facility in Oklahoma City has generated 1,300 jobs, making a significant contribution to the state’s job market. The introduction of these EVs aligns with the broader goal of fleet modernization and demonstrates the state’s commitment to delivering value for taxpayers’ money while exploring innovative ways to enhance the fleet.

0
Automotive Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smith's Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta's Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

By Olalekan Adigun

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

By Rafia Tasleem

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

By BNN Correspondents

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan ...
@Automotive · 27 mins
Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan ...
heart comment 0
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network
Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization
Brand New Car Breakdown: A Tale of Sugar, Struggle, and Unanswered Appeals

By BNN Correspondents

Brand New Car Breakdown: A Tale of Sugar, Struggle, and Unanswered Appeals
Latest Headlines
World News
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
33 seconds
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
50 seconds
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
2 mins
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
2 mins
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
3 mins
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
3 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
4 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
4 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
5 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
32 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app