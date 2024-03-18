Oil Prices Surge to Four-Month High Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Positive Chinese Economic Data

Global oil prices have soared to a four-month high, propelled by a combination of factors including positive macro-economic data from China and escalating geopolitical tensions following Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. Brent crude neared $86 a barrel, building on last week's 4% gain, while West Texas Intermediate surpassed $81.

Geopolitical Unrest and Economic Data Drive Oil Rally

The surge in oil prices comes amid heightened geopolitical risks as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries intensify, adding a risk premium to crude. Additionally, robust macro-economic data from China, including stronger-than-expected factory output and investment growth, has bolstered market sentiment and contributed to the bullish momentum in oil markets.

OPEC+ Production Cuts and Supply Deficit Predictions

Oil's breakout from a tight trading range earlier in the year has been supported by OPEC+ production cuts and predictions of a global supply deficit in 2024. Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have revised their oil price forecasts upward, reflecting the positive market outlook and tightening supply conditions.

Market Outlook and Key Events Ahead

The oil market's bullish sentiment is further underscored by tightening timespreads and increased open interest in crude futures contracts. Traders anticipate further market insights from the CERAWeek conference in Houston, where industry leaders, including CEOs of major oil companies, are scheduled to speak.

However, with a US monetary policy decision looming and ongoing geopolitical tensions, market participants remain vigilant for potential shifts in economic sentiment and their impact on oil prices.