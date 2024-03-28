Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Tighter Global Market

Oil prices are on the rise, heading for a solid quarterly gain, fueled by expectations that ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts will tighten the global market.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed above $82 a barrel, while Brent crude approached $87, marking a significant increase of about 14% for WTI since the beginning of the year.

OPEC+ Extension Supports Bullish Market Sentiment

OPEC+ has extended its production cuts of approximately 2 million barrels per day until the end of June, reinforcing market expectations of dwindling global stockpiles. Ahead of an upcoming review meeting, delegates have indicated satisfaction with the effectiveness of current quotas, signaling no immediate changes to be recommended.

Bullish Factors Driving Oil Prices

The revival of crude prices in the first quarter has been fueled by various factors, including geopolitical tensions in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, and robust demand growth in key Asian economies such as India and China. Despite some fluctuations due to increased US stockpiles, the overall tightness in the market persists.

Market Outlook and Price Forecasts

Amid the bullish backdrop, some financial institutions predict the potential for even higher oil prices. JPMorgan Chase & Co., for instance, suggests that Brent crude could approach triple-digit figures by September if the impact of Russia's production cuts isn't offset by counter-measures.

The positive demand outlook in major economies like the US and China, coupled with ongoing OPEC+ supply constraints, continues to support optimistic market sentiment.