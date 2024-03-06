Oil & Gas Decarbonization Efforts: Intensity Down 12% Since 2017, Absolute Emissions to Rise

According to a new report by Wood Mackenzie titled "Is upstream oil & gas delivering on decarbonization?", the oil and gas industry has seen a 12% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity since 2017. Despite these improvements, led by flaring reduction, methane detection and repair, electrification, and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) initiatives, absolute emissions might plateau and potentially exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2028 due to production growth. Adam Pollard, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, underscores the necessity of extending efforts beyond readily achievable targets to tackle the persistent issue of flaring and the sector's intrinsic link to production.

Progress and Pitfalls

The report highlights the significant strides made by Major and International Oil Companies (IOCs) towards reducing emissions intensity, spurred by net zero commitments and the looming threat of increased regulations and carbon taxes. However, it points out the challenge posed by National Oil Companies (NOCs), which are responsible for over half of upstream emissions and have been slower to adopt similar aggressive decarbonization strategies. The issue is compounded by 'superemitters', including persistent flares and giant oil fields, which significantly contribute to the sector's carbon footprint.

Strategies for Reduction

Wood Mackenzie's analysis suggests that future developments in the oil and gas sector are expected to boast lower-than-average industry emissions. Companies are anticipated to leverage mergers and acquisitions to enhance the proportion of 'advantaged barrels' in their portfolios, a move critical for aligning with global decarbonization targets. Pollard emphasizes the importance of setting explicit emissions targets, developing robust decarbonization strategies, and engaging in existing initiatives as essential steps for companies and governments lagging in their decarbonization journey.

Looking Ahead

While the industry has made commendable progress in reducing emissions intensity, the report warns of the challenges ahead. With absolute emissions on the rise due to increased production, the sector faces the daunting task of balancing growth with environmental sustainability. The role of electrification, especially where low carbon power is accessible, is highlighted as a significant opportunity for emissions reduction. As the global community continues to push for a greener future, the oil and gas sector must intensify its efforts in innovation and collaboration to meet the escalating demands of decarbonization.