en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Ohio Utility Corruption Scandal: Legal Proceedings Temporarily Halted in Federal Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Ohio Utility Corruption Scandal: Legal Proceedings Temporarily Halted in Federal Case

In a new development in the ongoing Ohio utility corruption scandal, pretrial fact discovery has been temporarily suspended in a federal class action lawsuit. The lawsuit is tied to House Bill 6 (HB 6), a contentious piece of legislation known for its nuclear and coal plant bailouts. This temporary halt, initiated by a December 1 order in shareholder cases against FirstEnergy, has put the plaintiff’s lawyers’ ability to conduct discovery, including interrogations of Lt. Governor Jon Husted, on hold.

Fact-Finding Stay and Its Implications

The duration of this stay is significant as it could influence the timeline of the legal proceedings. A special master has scheduled a hearing on January 4 to consider an extension of the stay while the case’s class action status is under review by an appeals court. Lawyers representing FirstEnergy believe that an extended stay could result in saved time and expenses. On the other hand, plaintiffs’ lawyers have expressed concerns about potential bias due to delays, citing instances where witnesses have already begun forgetting crucial details.

Objections and Regulatory Hurdles

Further complicating the proceedings, FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor have raised objections to producing certain documents, citing privilege. Sam Randazzo, a former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and currently facing criminal charges, has also raised similar objections. Amidst these legal complexities, FirstEnergy is seeking regulatory approval for interim electricity auctions for non-shopping customers. This comes as case deliberations on auction process changes and rider charges are ongoing. A decision from the PUCO on these matters is expected no sooner than February.

Upcoming Legal and Regulatory Decisions

FirstEnergy has also requested a delay in the evidentiary hearing for a grid modernization case to allow for settlement discussions. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is expected to rule by April on a $6.3 billion deal involving Energy Harbor. The newsletter also mentions that trial dates for Sam Randazzo, indicted on bribery and embezzlement charges, have not been set, and no criminal charges have been filed against current or former executives of FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries.

The Ohio utility corruption scandal reveals a complex web of legal, political, and regulatory challenges. As the case unfolds, the implications of these developments could significantly impact the future of Ohio’s energy landscape. Amidst the legal battles, the human element of the story is not lost—the impact on the Ohio citizens who have been paying for these bailouts cannot be overlooked.

0
Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vancouver Harnesses Sewerage Heat in Revolutionary Approach to Heating

By Waqas Arain

ISCC's 14th Global Sustainability Conference: A Confluence of Practical Sustainability Insights

By Safak Costu

Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

By Ayesha Mumtaz

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana ...
@Business · 5 mins
TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana ...
heart comment 0
Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I

By BNN Correspondents

Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP's Energy Transition Fund I
Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative
Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

By Saboor Bayat

Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments
Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

By Dil Bar Irshad

Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
1 min
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
1 min
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
2 mins
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
2 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
3 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
3 mins
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
3 mins
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
3 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
12 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
27 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app