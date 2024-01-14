en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Off-Grid Living in England: A Glimpse into Energy-Efficient Homes and Lifestyle Choices

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Off-Grid Living in England: A Glimpse into Energy-Efficient Homes and Lifestyle Choices

Off-grid living, an emerging trend that offers escape from high energy bills, prolonged mortgages, and social congestion, is gaining traction. A perfect illustration of this lifestyle is Crina Bottom, a 400-year-old home in the peaceful North Yorkshire. The dwelling, disconnected from mains supplies and reachable only via a 4X4 vehicle, is on sale for £750,000.

Revitalizing Traditional Homes

A modern family home in a remote woodland, built by architect Piers Taylor and his wife Sue Philips, highlights the transition to off-grid living. Initially, the home relied on a wood-fired boiler for heating, but the couple later improved the home’s energy efficiency to meet modern standards. They bolstered insulation, installed underfloor heating powered by electricity, and integrated solar panels for electricity generation. Taylor’s focus remained on reducing energy demand, designing buildings that require minimal heating and lighting.

Embracing the Off-Grid Lifestyle

In Herefordshire, the Nest House offers another glimpse into the off-grid lifestyle. Built for a retired couple at a cost of £280,000, the house is constructed from prefabricated timber cassettes and uses second-hand solar panels and an energy-efficient heating system. Despite their efforts, the couple still depends on mains power during winter, underscoring the challenges of attaining complete independence.

Diverse Approaches to Off-Grid Living

The market is ripe with various off-grid homes. One such example is Higher Halstock in Dartmoor National Park, a Grade II listed Devon longhouse equipped with renewable energy systems. There’s also Autumn Wood, a timber-constructed house powered by solar panels and a generator. These homes represent the myriad approaches to off-grid living, each considering energy self-sufficiency, accessibility, and future-proofing.

From the countryside near Tavistock, a former barn has been transformed into an eco-conscious home operating entirely off-grid. The house features top-tier insulation, ground-source heating, and solar panels with battery storage, supplemented by ground source heat pumps and a borehole water supply. This property, listed at £1,100,000, also includes an annexe, barn, workshop, and ruins of an ancient farmhouse.

Off-grid living in England is blossoming into a lifestyle choice that not only addresses environmental concerns but also offers a distinct sense of freedom. However, it does present its own set of challenges, like the need for reliable energy sources and accessibility. Whether it is a home built from scratch or a traditional dwelling given a modern twist, off-grid living demands a different perspective on comfort and sustainability.

0
Energy Sustainability
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
47 mins ago
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, announced that the final investment decision for the Ubeta gas project would be taken in 2024. The announcement came during Bouyer’s visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
5 hours ago
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan
5 hours ago
Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan
Guyana's Opposition Leader Advocates for Independent Oil Production Monitoring
5 hours ago
Guyana's Opposition Leader Advocates for Independent Oil Production Monitoring
UK Government Announces £400 Energy Bill Discount for Every Household
5 hours ago
UK Government Announces £400 Energy Bill Discount for Every Household
Shock Ventilation: A Key to Energy Efficiency Unveiled by Meteorologist Thomas Westahl
5 hours ago
Shock Ventilation: A Key to Energy Efficiency Unveiled by Meteorologist Thomas Westahl
Latest Headlines
World News
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
35 seconds
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
1 min
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
4 mins
Prizmic Challenges Djokovic in Intense Australian Open Match
Former President Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid Political Speculation
4 mins
Former President Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid Political Speculation
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
5 mins
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Begin Their Quests at the Australian Open
5 mins
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Begin Their Quests at the Australian Open
Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba
5 mins
Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba
Death Row by Prescription: Unveiling Nigeria's Drug Crisis
10 mins
Death Row by Prescription: Unveiling Nigeria's Drug Crisis
David Cameron and Keir Starmer Discuss Election Strategy and UK Foreign Policy
12 mins
David Cameron and Keir Starmer Discuss Election Strategy and UK Foreign Policy
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app