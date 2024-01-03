Nokia and PGE Partner for Nationwide Backhaul Network Deployment in Poland

In a significant move towards the digital transformation of critical infrastructure, Nokia has been chosen by PGE, Poland’s largest power grid operator, for the nationwide deployment of a critical backhaul network. Leveraging the prowess of IP/MPLS technology, this network serves as the bedrock of connectivity for private wireless infrastructure, a vital link for critical communications among power grid companies in Poland.

Nokia’s Renowned Capabilities and Experience

Nokia’s selection stemmed from its well-known capabilities in delivering advanced solutions and unwavering commitment to innovation. The company’s extensive experience with power grid communications on a global scale stood it in good stead during the selection process. Dirk Lewandowski, head of the Nokia business team in Poland, expressed pride in partnering with PGE on this strategic project. He emphasized how Nokia’s IP/MPLS technology aligns seamlessly with PGE’s vision for a modern and efficient communication network.

Enhancing Power Grid Operations

The IP/MPLS backhaul network is poised to boost the reliability and seamlessness of operations across the power grid with its extensive coverage. Provided by Nokia’s robust and secure solution, it is expected to play a significant role in facilitating current and future grid applications. The anticipated benefits from this deployment include an increase in network capacity, reduced latency, and improved security.

Setting Precedents in Energy Sector

The collaboration between Nokia and PGE sets a compelling precedent for the integration of advanced telecommunications in the energy sector. It underscores the importance of robust communication networks in facilitating efficient and secure operations, particularly in critical infrastructures such as power grids. This partnership stands as a testament to the ongoing digital transformation in the energy sector and the potential of technology in empowering this transition.