NJ Transit Cancels Controversial Natural Gas Plant in Kearny, Redirects Funds to Other Projects

In a crucial decision hailed by environmental justice advocates, New Jersey's public transportation agency, NJ Transit, has announced the termination of a controversial plan to construct a natural gas-powered backup power plant in Kearny. Known as the TransitGrid Microgrid Central Facility, the project has been under fire for its potential to exacerbate pollution burdens in predominantly minority communities.

The Reevaluation of TransitGrid

The decision to ax the TransitGrid project came after a comprehensive review revealed it to be financially infeasible. This, coupled with recent advancements in power grid resilience by utility company PSE&G, rendered the natural gas plant redundant. The decision aligns with Governor Phil Murphy's clean energy goals and his Energy Master Plan, reflecting a broader shift towards renewable energy and climate resilience.

Redirecting the Funds

The project's cancellation has allowed NJ Transit to retain and redirect the $503 million initially allocated in federal funds. These funds will now bolster other infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing resiliency across northern and central New Jersey. Projects slated for these funds include replacing the aging Raritan River Bridge, upgrading the Hoboken Rail Terminal, and expanding a rail storage yard in New Brunswick.

Implications for Future Projects

Notably, the cancellation of the TransitGrid project marks a significant victory for environmental advocates and local activists. Their outcry against the facility's potential environmental impacts played a pivotal role in derailing the project. David Pringle of Clean Water Action emphasized the victory as a win for taxpayers, transit riders, and the environment. This decision by NJ Transit has also echoed in calls for the cancellation of a similar project proposed by the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission in Newark, inciting debates on the future of natural gas facilities in the region.