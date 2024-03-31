Nigeria's Power Paradox: $205.7 Million Gas Flared Amidst Severe Energy Crisis

Nigeria, grappling with a nationwide energy crisis, sees a staggering $205.7 million worth of natural gas flared in just two months of 2024, a significant irony as the country struggles with severe power shortages.

Advertisment

BusinessDay reports reveal this waste of gas could have powered four million households, highlighting inefficiencies in the energy sector and the urgent need for reform.

Chronicle of a Crisis

Despite being Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria faces an acute energy challenge, with electric power still a major hindrance. The country boasts an installed generating capacity of about 13,014.14MW but operates at merely around 4,000MW. This discrepancy has led to widespread blackouts, most recently when the electricity grid collapsed, leaving numerous Nigerians in darkness and disrupting daily life. The grid has seen over 141 collapses in the past decade since its privatisation, underscoring the sector's instability.

Advertisment

Gas flaring, the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction, has been a longstanding issue. Data from the Nigerian gas flare tracker shows about 58.8 million standard cubic feet (Mscf) of gas was flared in the early months of 2024 alone. This not only represents a significant economic loss but also contributes to environmental degradation.

Experts like Preye David Orodu from KEOT Synergy emphasize the need for gas commercialization and proper infrastructure to capture flared gas at well sites. Meanwhile, energy analyst Kelvin Emmanuel advocates for deregulating gas prices to incentivize operators to commercialize the gas currently being flared.

Efforts Towards Resolution

Addressing the gas flaring issue, Iziaq Salako, the minister of state for environment, announced the initiation of periodic reviews by NOSDRA to ensure compliance with the goal of ending routine gas flaring by 2030.

Furthermore, initiatives such as the national stakeholders engagement meeting on methane mitigation and reduction highlight collaborative efforts to address methane emissions within the oil and gas sector. These measures, along with the potential development of Floating LNG vessels as recommended by experts, could pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient energy sector in Nigeria.