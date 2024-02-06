Nigeria's Federal Government Plans to Reduce LPG Price and Boost Domestication

In a decisive move aimed at the development of the gas sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to lower the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and enhance its availability throughout the nation. The announcement was made by Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), at a stakeholders' consultative summit held in Abuja.

Domestication of LPG: A Priority

The minister underscored that the domestication of LPG constitutes a core priority for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. This initiative is a part of a broader strategic framework that includes the augmentation of upstream gas production and the completion of significant gas infrastructure projects. The government's vision is clear: to unlock the full potential encapsulated within Nigeria's abundant gas resources.

Addressing Key Challenges

However, the path to realizing this potential is fraught with challenges. There are hurdles to overcome, including the persistent issue of gas flaring, inadequacies in infrastructure, pricing dilemmas, and regulatory gaps. To tackle these challenges head-on, the government is committed to executing effective strategies and creating an environment conducive to growth, innovation, and sustainable development in the gas sector.

Collaborative Efforts for Sector Advancement

One such strategy is fostering a collaborative approach. Amb. Nicholas Ella, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, underscored the importance of collective dialogues in addressing the vast challenges and opportunities within the gas sector. Alhaji Abubakar Shettima, National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), echoed this sentiment by expressing the association's readiness to partner with the government in promoting the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and LPG.

Mr. Osagie Okunbo, Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), highlighted the need for a cost-reflective gas price that incentivizes production. With a gas price review scheduled for April, it will be crucial to strike a balance that encourages growth while ensuring affordability for consumers. The ongoing stakeholders' engagement is a testament to the government's commitment to gather insights and recommendations from key industry players to resolve issues and propel the gas sector forward.