Nigeria's Electricity Consumer Base Expands to 12.12m in Q4 2023, NBS Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has unveiled a significant uptick in Nigeria's electricity consumer base, marking a notable shift in the nation's energy landscape. As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the total number of electricity consumers surged by 410,000, reaching 12.12 million, up from 11.71 million in the preceding quarter, underscoring a 3.46% increase. This development signals a growing demand for electricity amidst efforts to enhance energy access across the country.

Expanding Access and Metering Challenges

In an in-depth review of the fourth quarter of 2023, the NBS highlighted not just the growth in consumer numbers but also the challenges and shifts within the metering landscape. Despite the overall growth in consumers, the number of metered customers slightly decreased by 1.32%, dropping to 5.61 million from 5.68 million in the third quarter of the same year. This decrease draws attention to ongoing challenges in the metering segment, despite a year-on-year increase in metered customers by 9.38% from 5.13 million in Q4 2022. Concurrently, estimated billing customers saw a 3.34% decrease, indicating a complex scenario in customer categorization and billing practices.

Revenue and Electricity Supply Trends

The report from the NBS also shed light on financial and supply aspects of the electricity sector. Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) witnessed a significant revenue boost, collecting N294.95 billion in Q4 2023, a leap from N260.16 billion in the previous quarter. This 26.96% increase in revenue collection year-on-year illustrates an improving financial landscape for DisCos. Additionally, electricity supply experienced a marked increase, with a total of 6,432 Gwh supplied in the fourth quarter, up from 5,732 Gwh in the third quarter, marking a 14.64% year-on-year increase. This positive trend in electricity supply is crucial for meeting the rising demand reflected by the increased number of consumers.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

As Nigeria's electricity sector navigates through its current landscape of expanding consumer base and evolving metering dynamics, the insights from the NBS report provide a crucial foundation for anticipating future trends. The increase in electricity consumers, coupled with the challenges in metering and the positive trajectory in revenue and supply, presents a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. Stakeholders in the energy sector are thus faced with the task of addressing these challenges while capitalizing on the opportunities to ensure sustainable growth and improved energy access for Nigeria's burgeoning consumer base.