New Mexico Introduces Bill to Limit Oil and Gas Production Near Schools

In a bid to safeguard public health and the environment, New Mexico is poised to overhaul its oil and gas regulations. Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana has proposed a bill that could see new drilling permits near schools and daycare centers cease from July this year, with a broader plan to halt most oil and natural gas operations within one-mile zones of these facilities by 2028.

Statewide Setback Requirements

The proposed bill is part of a broader initiative to establish setback requirements from not just schools, but also hospitals, homes, and water bodies across the state. The specifics of these requirements, however, are yet to be determined. This legislative move comes as environmental groups are pressing for stronger pollution controls and suing the state over alleged constitutional failures to protect against oil and gas pollution.

Implications for Local Oil and Gas Operations

Retired high school math teacher and proponent of the bill, Sariñana, estimates that the proposed law would affect approximately 800 of the more than 65,000 existing wells in New Mexico. With the stakes high, the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department, under the directive of Governor Lujan Grisham, is working on developing reforms to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Act.

Beyond Setbacks: Other Legislative Proposals

In addition to the proposed setback regulation, several other legislative measures aimed at regulating the oil and gas industry have been tabled. These include a ban on the use of fresh water in fracking and enhanced oversight for spills by well operators. These proposals will be considered during the legislative session that is set to convene from January 16 through March 15.

While the State Land Office has already implemented buffer zones around schools, environmental groups and plaintiffs in a related constitutional lawsuit argue that this should extend beyond state trust land. They contend that a minimum one-mile setback is necessary to protect public health, as risks increase with closer proximity to oil and gas production.