Nepal Advocates for Political Consensus in Resolving Border Dispute with India

As India commemorated its 75th Republic Day, the Foreign Minister of Nepal, N P Saud, emphasized the urgent need for a politically consensual resolution to the long-standing border dispute with India. Addressing the event in Kathmandu, Saud advocated for leveraging the technical mechanisms already in place to help both nations navigate towards an amicable solution.

Reactivating Joint Technical Committee

Saud underscored the role of the joint technical committee dedicated to this issue, suggesting that its activation could pave the way for the leadership of both countries to diplomatically resolve the dispute. He stressed that the resolution should be based on factual data, thereby ensuring its fairness and acceptance by both parties.

Renewed Commitment to Dialogue

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the recent understanding between Nepal and India to address the border conflict through dialogue. This agreement was reached during the visit of India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to Nepal. Saud's comments underlined the shared commitment of both nations to tackle the issue diplomatically.

Hydroelectricity: A Bridge to Economic Prosperity

Amidst the ongoing border dispute, Saud also outlined the economic benefits of enhancing hydroelectricity production and increasing electricity trade with India and Bangladesh. He referenced a recent agreement for India to purchase 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal over the next decade, signifying a significant step towards economic cooperation amidst political tensions.

This dialogue occurs amid the ongoing border dispute, with Susta and Kalapani-Lipulekh being the primary contested areas along the over 1,800 km long open border shared by Nepal and India. The resolution of this dispute will not only mark a significant milestone in bilateral relations but also pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation, particularly in the field of hydroelectricity.