NEITI Calls for Enhanced Gas Policy Amid Global Energy Transition

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is urging the federal government to revamp its gas policy in response to the ongoing global shift towards energy transition. Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, the executive secretary of NEITI, made this appeal during the conclusion of a two-day capacity-building workshop and stakeholders' engagement focused on methane emissions reduction in Nigeria.

Critical Role of Gas in Energy Transition

The workshop, organized by the Centre of Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NGRI), provided a platform for discussions on the crucial role of gas amidst the global energy transition. Dr. Orji highlighted Nigeria's significant position as the country with the largest gas reserves in Africa and ranking ninth globally. However, he stressed the necessity for a comprehensive review of Nigeria's gas policy to ensure optimal outcomes during this transitional phase.

Addressing Unremitted Revenue and Flaring

Dr. Orji pointed out NEITI's recent report, which disclosed total unremitted revenue of gas royalty payments amounting to $559.8 million and outstanding unremitted sums of $828.8 million from unpaid gas flare penalties. He emphasized that more gas was flared during the period than utilized, resulting in potential revenue loss for the federation and posing risks to the global zero emissions agenda.

Preparing for Energy Transition Challenges

Dr. Orji emphasized that the energy transition and emission control would require new technologies, human capital development, and financial resources. He highlighted the importance of workshops and stakeholder engagements in providing essential information for informed decision-making and fostering public debates necessary to chart a national agenda in energy transition.

Collaborative Efforts and Opportunities

Addressing the predicted surge in Nigeria's energy demand, Dr. Orji stressed the need for collaborative efforts among key stakeholders. He underscored the importance of global partnerships and innovative reforms towards economic diversification to mitigate the risks of energy transition. Additionally, he highlighted opportunities for investment in energy transition, particularly in technology, solid minerals, and human capital development.

Call for Stakeholder Synergy

Chief executive officer of CJID, Dapo Olorunyomi, and African director NGRI, Nafi Chinery, emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in reducing methane emissions in Nigeria. They urged relevant government agencies, media, and civil society organizations to work together to advocate for methane emission reduction and ensure proper coordination to achieve various local and international commitments.