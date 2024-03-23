Minister of Power Unveils Plan to Boost Electricity Generation by 2024

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to enhancing electricity generation capacity, aiming to raise it from the current 3,500 megawatts to 6,500MW within the next three to six months. This announcement came during Adelabu's recent visit to various power projects in Lagos, where he emphasized the urgent need to meet the nation's growing energy demands.

Urgency for Expansion: Meeting Nigeria's Energy Needs

Adelabu underscored the urgency of increasing electricity generation, stating that the current capacity falls short of meeting the country's requirements. He emphasized the government's determination to boost capacity to a minimum of 6,000 to 6,500 megawatts in the specified timeframe, aiming to enhance power supply nationwide and mitigate frequent outages.

Comparing Nigeria's power generation capacity unfavorably to countries like Korea and China, Adelabu highlighted the critical role of the power sector in driving industrial and economic development. The minister stressed the imperative for substantial improvement to align with global standards and adequately support Nigeria's growth aspirations.

Prioritizing Sustainable Solutions: Transitioning to Cleaner Energy

In addition to increasing generation capacity, Adelabu emphasized the importance of prioritizing baseload power generation and gradually transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Recognizing the environmental and economic benefits, the minister advocated for a strategic shift towards sustainable energy solutions to effectively meet the nation's long-term energy needs while mitigating environmental impacts.

Acknowledging the persistent challenges associated with power outages, Adelabu urged stakeholders to collaborate closely to address these issues and enhance service delivery. The government's concerted efforts, coupled with active engagement from all stakeholders, are essential in realizing the ambitious targets set forth in the power sector and ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply for all Nigerians.