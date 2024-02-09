Pemex Faces Scrutiny: Massive Methane Leaks in Gulf Platform

Mexico's state energy company, Pemex, has been identified as the source of substantial methane leaks from the Zaap-C oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, according to an international media analysis of U.N. data. The leaks persisted throughout 2022, despite reports from academic researchers and a United Nations agency about the issue.

Methane's Role in Climate Change

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with a global warming potential 80 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Addressing leaks from oil and gas infrastructure is considered a cost-effective way to mitigate climate change. Mexico has pledged to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge.

U.N. Notification and Lack of Consequences

The U.N. Environment Programme's International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) aims to notify governments and companies about large methane emissions to encourage remediation. However, there are no consequences for ignoring such notifications. The U.N. data does not provide the total volume of methane released but indicates that the Zaap-C platform emitted between 13 and over 100 tonnes of methane per hour at the times detected.

Pemex's Denial and U.N. Confirmation

Pemex previously denied leaks at the platform, claiming that methane was mistaken for nitrogen. However, the sensors used for detection do not pick up nitrogen. The U.N. has confirmed that the plumes identified by Reuters were from Pemex's Zaap-C platform. Mexico's government, Pemex, and regulatory agencies have not commented on the recent findings.

The U.N. data does not show whether the platform is leaking now, as UNEP releases data 45 to 75 days after detection. The persistent leaks from the Zaap-C platform throughout 2022 highlight the ongoing challenge in addressing methane emissions from oil and gas infrastructure.

As the world grapples with the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, incidents like the methane leaks from the Zaap-C platform underscore the importance of holding governments and energy companies accountable for their environmental impact. The Global Methane Pledge and the work of organizations like the U.N.'s IMEO serve as crucial steps in this ongoing effort.