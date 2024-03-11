Lack of Knowledge of Laws Creating Challenges: Abdul Latif Mansour

At a significant gathering in Paktia, Abdul Latif Mansour, the acting Minister of Energy and Water, emphasized the urgent need for transparent and comprehensible laws in Afghanistan. Addressing the attendees, Mansour highlighted the challenges faced by citizens in the absence of clear legislation, particularly regarding high taxes and the acquisition of permits for work on private land. His call to action not only reflects the immediate concerns of the public but also indicates a move towards enhancing the legal framework under the Islamic Emirate.

Clarification and Translation of Laws

Mansour suggested a novel approach to ensure that laws are understood by the wider population. He advocated for the translation of Islamic law and jurisprudence articles into Pashto and Dari. This initiative, according to Mansour, is not about creating a new constitution but about establishing a policy that makes legal principles accessible and comprehensible to all Afghans, including students. The proposal aims to bridge the gap between the scholarly understanding of laws and their practical application by the general populace.

Resolving Taxation and Permit Complaints

The acting minister raised concerns over the complaints about high taxes and difficulties in obtaining work permits on private land. These issues, stemming from the commission to prevent land grabbing, have become a significant hurdle for honorable citizens. Mansour criticized the arbitrary enforcement of tax collection, where individuals are often unfairly targeted. He calls for the establishment of clear rules to govern financial transactions and permit acquisitions, advocating for a more structured and fair approach to addressing these complaints.

Legislative Review and Approval

Efforts to overhaul the legal system are underway, with the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate revealing that the laws of several ministries have been reviewed. These revised laws have been forwarded to the leader of the Islamic Emirate for approval. This step is crucial for the implementation of Mansour's vision for clear and understandable laws. The review process signifies a potential shift towards more transparent governance, addressing the immediate legal uncertainties faced by Afghans.

The call for clear laws by Abdul Latif Mansour is a significant moment in Afghanistan's journey towards addressing the legal challenges under the Islamic Emirate. His emphasis on making laws accessible and understandable to the general public is a step forward in ensuring that the legal framework supports, rather than hinders, the lives of Afghan citizens. As these proposals move towards approval and implementation, the potential for positive change in governance and the resolution of longstanding issues offers a glimmer of hope for a more structured and fair future in Afghanistan.