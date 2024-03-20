Kenya Requires Sh36 Billion Investment to Advance Nuclear Energy Development

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has revealed that Kenya needs a staggering Sh36.233 billion over the next four years to accelerate the development of nuclear energy. With recurrent expenditure projected at Ksh8.379 billion in the 2023-2027 strategic plan, the investment will be allocated across six key areas crucial for advancing the nuclear power agenda.

Breakdown of Financial Requirements

The funds will be channeled into nuclear power programme development, public education and stakeholder engagement, research development and innovation, capacity building and knowledge management, research reactor programme, and institutional capacity. Notably, the projected revenue requirements for specific areas include Ksh6,246 million for nuclear power programme development, Ksh2,970 million for public education and stakeholder engagement, and Ksh1,021 million for energy research development and innovation over the next five years.

Overcoming Past Challenges and Charting the Future

Despite facing challenges such as budgetary constraints, staffing issues, social acceptance, and the Covid-19 pandemic during the previous plan (2020-2025), NuPEA made significant strides. Securing 65 acres of land at Konza Technopolis for the construction of a nuclear research reactor and other facilities marked a milestone. Additionally, operationalizing the regional office in Mombasa strengthened local engagement and stakeholder involvement.

Progress and International Recognition

Kenya's efforts in developing its national nuclear infrastructure have garnered international recognition. An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) review mission commended Kenya's professional approach and progress in preparing for a research reactor programme. The IAEA team highlighted Kenya's meticulous development of laws and regulatory frameworks, active stakeholder engagement, and human resource development as key factors contributing to the country's readiness for its research reactor initiative.

As Kenya continues its journey towards commissioning its first research reactor between 2030 and 2034, the investment in nuclear energy underscores the nation's commitment to sustainable development and energy security. With strategic planning, collaborative efforts, and prudent allocation of resources, Kenya aims to position itself as a leader in nuclear energy innovation and technology in the region.